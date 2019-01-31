Traffic alert: Hazel Green house on fire

UPDATE: Hazel Green Fire says the call came in about 12:30 p.m. They said the homeowner's alarm company called her and she was able to get home and get animals out.

The fire was contained to the attic and is believed to have been started by the HVAC unit there.

No one was injured, but three people have been displaced. There was water damage to some downstairs rooms.

Crews are still on scene cleaning up

The American Red Cross is on scene, too.

From earlier:

Toney Fire & Rescue says it is responding to a residential structure fire at 108 Lev Drive in Hazel Green.

Toney has units on scene as mutual aid to Hazel Green Fire.

Avoid the area if possible.