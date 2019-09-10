Clear

Madison County roadway reopens after gravel spill

Avoid the area if possible.

Posted: Sep 10, 2019 11:56 AM
Updated: Sep 10, 2019 12:56 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

UPDATE: Highway 20 is back open.

From earlier:

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says Highway 20, west of the I-565 exit at the Indian Creek Bridge, will be shut down for several hours due to District 2 cleaning up a gravel spill.

Avoid the area if possible.

Use caution if you cannot.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 76°
Florence
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 76°
Fayetteville
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 73°
Decatur
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 73°
Scottsboro
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 73°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events