Madison County roadway reopens after gravel spill

UPDATE: Highway 20 is back open.
From earlier:
The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says Highway 20, west of the I-565 exit at the Indian Creek Bridge, will be shut down for several hours due to District 2 cleaning up a gravel spill.
Avoid the area if possible.
Use caution if you cannot.
