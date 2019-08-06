Clear
UPDATE: Gas leak impacts Starling, Goldfinch drives in Madison

Be advised.

Posted: Aug 6, 2019 4:17 PM
Updated: Aug 6, 2019 4:35 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

UPDATE: The roadway is back open.

-----------

From earlier:

The Madison Police Department is asking motorists to avoid the area of Starling and Goldfinch drives until further notice.

Police said there is a gas leak.

Crews are at the scene.

Stay with WAAY 31 on air and WAAYTV.com online for updates.

