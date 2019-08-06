UPDATE: Gas leak impacts Starling, Goldfinch drives in Madison

UPDATE: The roadway is back open.
-----------
From earlier:
The Madison Police Department is asking motorists to avoid the area of Starling and Goldfinch drives until further notice.
Police said there is a gas leak.
Crews are at the scene.
Stay with WAAY 31 on air and WAAYTV.com online for updates.
