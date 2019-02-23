Traffic alert: Flooding closes part of Hobbs Island Road, Cecil Ashburn detour

New Hope Police Chief Steven Dick said he is closing down Hobbs Island Road in New Hope at Oak Grove Road and Hill Road due to flooding.

The detour will be north on Old Highway 431.

He said late Saturday they had a vehicle upside down with entrapment on Hobbs Island Road at Oak Grove Road due to flooding.

He said if drivers go around barricades, they will be cited. This is part of the Hobbs Island Road detour for Cecil Ashburn Road.

Dick said Madison County will close down the west side of Hill Road in Madison County.