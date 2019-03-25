Traffic alert: Monte Sano Boulevard back open after car flips

9:43 a.m. UPDATE: Both lanes of Monte Sano Boulevard are open.
Earlier:
Traffic is down to one lane on Monte Sano Boulevard after a car flipped on the roadway.
The driver appears to be fine and is sitting on the side of the road with his dog.
Traffic will be blocked until a tow truck arrives to remove the vehicle.
Use caution if you cannot avoid the area.
