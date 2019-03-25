Clear

Traffic alert: Monte Sano Boulevard back open after car flips

Posted: Mar. 25, 2019 9:03 AM
Updated: Mar. 25, 2019 9:43 AM
Posted By: Rodneya Ross

9:43 a.m. UPDATE: Both lanes of Monte Sano Boulevard are open.

Earlier:

Traffic is down to one lane on Monte Sano Boulevard after a car flipped on the roadway.

The driver appears to be fine and is sitting on the side of the road with his dog.

Traffic will be blocked until a tow truck arrives to remove the vehicle.

Use caution if you cannot avoid the area.

