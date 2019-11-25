Clear

Traffic Alert: Expect delays on portion of Rideout Road in Huntsville due to wreck

Posted: Nov 25, 2019 8:53 AM
Updated: Nov 25, 2019 9:24 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Huntsville police say drivers should expect delays on Rideout Road southbound headed into Gate 9 of Redstone Arsenal due to a wreck.

The department says there are two southbound lanes blocked due to the wreck. For live traffic alerts, click here.

