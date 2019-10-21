Clear
Traffic alert: Eastbound lanes of Bob Wallace, Jordan Lane closed for gas spill

The Huntsville Police Department reports that the eastbound lanes of Bob Wallace Avenue at Jordan Lane are closed due to a gas spill.

Posted: Oct 21, 2019 2:28 PM
Updated: Oct 21, 2019 2:44 PM
Posted By: Sydney Martin, Josh Rayburn

Huntsville Fire & Rescue initially got a call that cars were sliding through the intersection.

A sand truck is on the way to dump sand on the spill. A street sweeper then will clean it up.

The intersection is expected to be closed until 3:15 p.m.

Westbound traffic on Bob Wallace is being diverted northbound.

Eastbound traffic on Bob Wallace is being diverted southbound

Please seek an alternate route.

Use caution if you cannot.

