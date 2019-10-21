Traffic alert: Eastbound lanes of Bob Wallace, Jordan Lane closed for gas spill

Photo Gallery 2 Images
The Huntsville Police Department reports that the eastbound lanes of Bob Wallace Avenue at Jordan Lane are closed due to a gas spill.
Huntsville Fire & Rescue initially got a call that cars were sliding through the intersection.
A sand truck is on the way to dump sand on the spill. A street sweeper then will clean it up.
The intersection is expected to be closed until 3:15 p.m.
Westbound traffic on Bob Wallace is being diverted northbound.
Eastbound traffic on Bob Wallace is being diverted southbound
Please seek an alternate route.
Use caution if you cannot.
