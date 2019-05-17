Clear

Traffic alert: 3 children, 2 adults hurt in Holmes Ave., Hillmont wreck

Avoid the area if possible.

Posted: May. 17, 2019 8:51 AM
Updated: May. 17, 2019 9:37 AM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The Huntsville Police Department said eastbound Holmes Avenue at Hillmont is closed due to a two-vehicle accident.

Police said three pediatric patients were transported to Huntsville Hospital with minor injuries. 

One adult was taken to the hospital in serious condition, another with minor injuries.

