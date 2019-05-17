The Huntsville Police Department said eastbound Holmes Avenue at Hillmont is closed due to a two-vehicle accident.
Police said three pediatric patients were transported to Huntsville Hospital with minor injuries.
One adult was taken to the hospital in serious condition, another with minor injuries.
Avoid the area if possible.
Related Content
- Traffic alert: 3 children, 2 adults hurt in Holmes Ave., Hillmont wreck
- Traffic Alert: Wrecks at Church St/Clinton Ave, Sparkman Dr/I-565 causing delays in Huntsville
- TRAFFIC ALERT: Possible fatal wreck in Guntersville near Albertville
- Traffic Alert: Westbound I-565 lane blocked due to wreck
- Traffic Alert: Highway 53 closed southbound after wreck
- Traffic alert: University Drive at Memorial Parkway reopened after wreck
- Traffic alert: Portion of Brownsboro Road closed for wreck
- Traffic alert: Bob Wade Lane reopened after wreck
- Traffic alert: Wreck completely blocks portion of Oakwood Avenue
- Traffic alert: Wreck causing delays on Memorial Parkway
Scroll for more content...