The Huntsville Police Department reports that northbound and southbound lanes at Mooresville Road/Highway 20 are closed due to a utility pole down in the roadway.
Avoid the area if possible.
Use caution if you cannot.
Related Content
- Traffic alert: Downed utility pole blocking Mooresville Road/Hwy. 20
- Down trees, utility poles block several roads overnight
- Wreck knocks down utility pole, blocks Mastin Lake Road
- Utility poles down at Countess Road in Huntsville
- Traffic alert: Downed power pole closes portion of Whitesburg Drive
- Traffic alert: Part of Dug Hill Road closed for downed power lines, poles
- Traffic alert: Accident shuts down lanes of Hwy. 231/431 near Steger Road
- Traffic alert: Overturned chicken truck blocking roads in Colbert County
- Traffic alert: Wreck blocks part of Winchester Road
- Traffic alert: Wreck blocking lanes of Hwy. 72 near Paint Rock
Scroll for more content...