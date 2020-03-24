Clear
Traffic alert: Downed utility pole blocking Mooresville Road/Hwy. 20

Avoid the area if possible.

Posted: Mar 24, 2020 7:48 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The Huntsville Police Department reports that northbound and southbound lanes at Mooresville Road/Highway 20 are closed due to a utility pole down in the roadway.

Avoid the area if possible.

Use caution if you cannot.

