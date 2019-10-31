Traffic alert: Downed tree, weather impacting Limestone County school buses

The Limestone County School System reports that this morning storms are having an impact on school buses.
A downed tree on Patterson Hill Road is causing one bus to be rerouted, and other bus schedules are delayed.
