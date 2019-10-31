Clear
BREAKING NEWS Traffic alert: Downed tree, weather impacting Limestone County school buses Full Story
SEVERE WX : Freeze Warning View Alerts

Traffic alert: Downed tree, weather impacting Limestone County school buses

The Limestone County School System reports that this morning storms are having an impact on school buses.

Posted: Oct 31, 2019 7:40 AM
Updated: Oct 31, 2019 7:41 AM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

A downed tree on Patterson Hill Road is causing one bus to be rerouted, and other bus schedules are delayed.

