Traffic alert: Downed power pole closes portion of Whitesburg Drive

Huntsville police say Whitesburg Drive will be closed temporarily between Marsheutz and Bob Wallace Avenue until a downed utility pole can be removed.
Officials say the roadway likely will be closed most of the day.
A new utility pole and lines will have to be re-installed.
Police say two people received minor injuries and were taken to the hospital after one car hit another, then hit a utility pole, and then hit a parked car.
Police believe the crash was caused by a medical condition.
Avoid the area if possible. Be careful if you cannot.
