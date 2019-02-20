Clear
Traffic alert: Downed power pole closes portion of Whitesburg Drive

Avoid the area if possible. Be careful if you cannot.

Posted: Feb. 20, 2019 8:23 AM
Updated: Feb. 20, 2019 8:57 AM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

Huntsville police say Whitesburg Drive will be closed temporarily between Marsheutz and Bob Wallace Avenue until a downed utility pole can be removed.

Officials say the roadway likely will be closed most of the day.

A new utility pole and lines will have to be re-installed.

Police say two people received minor injuries and were taken to the hospital after one car hit another, then hit a utility pole, and then hit a parked car.

Police believe the crash was caused by a medical condition.

