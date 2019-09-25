Clear
BREAKING NEWS WATCH: President Donald Trump holds news conference on Ukraine call, impeachment inquiry Full Story

Disabled 18-wheeler blocked westbound lane of I-565 near Wall Triana

Avoid the area if possible.

Posted: Sep 25, 2019 2:47 PM
Updated: Sep 25, 2019 3:38 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

3:24 p.m. UPDATE: The lane is back open.

From earlier:

The Madison Police Department says one westbound lane of I-565 just west of Exit 9 (the Wall Triana exit) is temporarily shut down due to a disabled 18-wheeler.

Avoid the area if possible. Use caution if you cannot.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
91° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 93°
Florence
Clear
95° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 98°
Fayetteville
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 91°
Decatur
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 84°
Scottsboro
Few Clouds
91° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 94°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events