Disabled 18-wheeler blocked westbound lane of I-565 near Wall Triana

3:24 p.m. UPDATE: The lane is back open.
From earlier:
The Madison Police Department says one westbound lane of I-565 just west of Exit 9 (the Wall Triana exit) is temporarily shut down due to a disabled 18-wheeler.
Avoid the area if possible. Use caution if you cannot.
