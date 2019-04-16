Traffic alert: Decatur police respond to 3-vehicle crash

UPDATE: The road has been cleared
Earlier:
Officers with the Decatur Police Department are on the scene of a three-vehicle collision with unknown injuries at Memorial Drive and West Moulton Street, said Emme Long, department spokesperson.
Drivers are asked to seek alternate routes. Use caution if you cannot.
Expect delays in the area.
