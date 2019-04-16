Clear

Traffic alert: Decatur police respond to 3-vehicle crash

Expect delays in the area.

Posted: Apr. 16, 2019 11:51 AM
Updated: Apr. 16, 2019 11:58 AM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

UPDATE: The road has been cleared

Earlier:

Officers with the Decatur Police Department are on the scene of a three-vehicle collision with unknown injuries at Memorial Drive and West Moulton Street, said Emme Long, department spokesperson.

Drivers are asked to seek alternate routes. Use caution if you cannot.

