Traffic alert: DeKalb County road closed for 2 days of repairs

This closure is effective Wednesday and Thursday so crews can make repairs, according to the DeKalb County Emergency Management Agency.

Posted: Feb. 13, 2019 8:26 AM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The DeKalb County Road Department has closed County Road 315 between Lyle St and 894 County Road 314 for repairs.

