Traffic alert: DeKalb County road closed for 2 days of repairs

The DeKalb County Road Department has closed County Road 315 between Lyle St and 894 County Road 314 for repairs.
This closure is effective Wednesday and Thursday so crews can make repairs, according to the DeKalb County Emergency Management Agency.
