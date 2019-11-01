Traffic alert: Crews on scene of wreck at Mastin Lake, W. Helena in Huntsville

Emergency crews are on the scene of a wreck at Mastin Lake Road and W. Helena Drive.
The Huntsville Police Department said the driver of a SUV had a medical episode and swiped a truck carrying a trailer.
One person has been transported to the hospital.
Their condition is unknown.
Avoid the area if possible.
Use caution if you cannot.
