Clear
SEVERE WX : Freeze Warning View Alerts

Traffic alert: Crews on scene of wreck at Mastin Lake, W. Helena in Huntsville

Emergency crews are on the scene of a wreck at Mastin Lake and W. Helena drives.

Posted: Nov 1, 2019 1:37 PM
Updated: Nov 1, 2019 2:06 PM
Posted By: Sydney Martin

Emergency crews are on the scene of a wreck at Mastin Lake Road and W. Helena Drive.

The Huntsville Police Department said the driver of a SUV had a medical episode and swiped a truck carrying a trailer.

One person has been transported to the hospital.

Their condition is unknown.

Avoid the area if possible.

Use caution if you cannot.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 51°
Florence
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 52°
Fayetteville
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 50°
Decatur
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 51°
Scottsboro
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 52°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events