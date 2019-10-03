Traffic alert: Crash slows traffic at Governors Drive, Dug Hill Road

The Alabama Department of Transportation says a crash is causing a backup at Governors Drive and Dug Hill Road.
The department says the crash is blocking the northbound right lane.
Avoid the area if possible.
Use caution if you cannot.
