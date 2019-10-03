Clear
BREAKING NEWS Traffic alert: Crash slows traffic at Governors Drive, Dug Hill Road Full Story

Traffic alert: Crash slows traffic at Governors Drive, Dug Hill Road

Avoid the area if possible.

Posted: Oct 3, 2019 8:38 AM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The Alabama Department of Transportation says a crash is causing a backup at Governors Drive and Dug Hill Road.

The department says the crash is blocking the northbound right lane.

Avoid the area if possible.

Use caution if you cannot.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 98° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 86°
Florence
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 99° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 83°
Fayetteville
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 97° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 81°
Decatur
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 98° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 84°
Scottsboro
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 98° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 81°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events