Traffic alert: Crash diverting traffic at Oakwood Avenue, Buford Street in Huntsville

Traffic is being diverted after a two-car crash at Oakwood Avenue and Buford Street.

Posted: Nov 19, 2019 2:52 PM
Updated: Nov 19, 2019 2:54 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn, Joseph Berryman

Huntsville police and Emergency Medical Services are on the scene.

No critical injuries have been reported.

The intersection is closed southbound on Oakwood.

Avoid the area if possible.

Use caution if you cannot.

