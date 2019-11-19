Traffic alert: Crash diverting traffic at Oakwood Avenue, Buford Street in Huntsville

Traffic is being diverted after a two-car crash at Oakwood Avenue and Buford Street.
Huntsville police and Emergency Medical Services are on the scene.
No critical injuries have been reported.
The intersection is closed southbound on Oakwood.
Avoid the area if possible.
Use caution if you cannot.
