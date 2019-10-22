Clear
Traffic alert: Crash blocking traffic at Governors Drive, Gallatin Street in Huntsville

A crash on Governors Drive near Gallatin Street is causing traffic delays in the area.

Posted: Oct 22, 2019 11:01 AM
Posted By: Ashley Carter, Josh Rayburn

Northbound lanes are reported to be blocked.

Northbound lanes are reported to be blocked.

Avoid the area if possible.

Use caution if you cannot.

