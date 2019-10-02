Clear

Governors Drive reopens after concrete spill cleanup

Avoid the area if possible.

Posted: Oct 2, 2019 12:48 PM
Updated: Oct 2, 2019 1:48 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

1:48 p.m. update: Huntsville police say Governors Drive is open again.

From earlier:

The Huntsville Police Department says drivers should expect delays on eastbound Governors Drive at California Street.

The roadway is down to one lane while the state Department of Transportation works to clean up debris from a concrete spill.

Avoid the area if possible.

Use caution if you cannot.

