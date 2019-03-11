Traffic alert: Blake Bottom Road shut down for dump truck extraction

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office reports that Blake Bottom Road is shut down between Indian Creek and Farmstead as a large wrecker extracts a dump truck from a ditch.
Avoid the area if possible.
