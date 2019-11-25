Clear
Traffic alert: All westbound lanes on Governors Drive blocked at Governors Place

The Huntsville Police Department reports that all westbound lanes on Governors Drive at Governors Place are completely blocked due to a wreck.

Posted: Nov 25, 2019 5:01 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

Avoid the area if possible.

Use caution if you cannot.

