Traffic alert: All westbound lanes on Governors Drive blocked at Governors Place

The Huntsville Police Department reports that all westbound lanes on Governors Drive at Governors Place are completely blocked due to a wreck.
Avoid the area if possible.
Use caution if you cannot.
