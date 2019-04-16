Traffic alert: All lanes blocked at Pulaski Pike, Oakwood Avenue

Clear
Posted: Apr. 16, 2019 9:07 AM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The Huntsville Police Department says a traffic accident has occurred at Pulaski Pike and Oakwood Avenue.

All lanes are blocked.

Motorists should expect delays in this area.

Avoid the area if possible. Use caution if you cannot.

