Traffic alert: Accident with injuries blocks part of I-565

Avoid the area if possible

Posted: Feb. 14, 2019 10:41 AM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The Madison Police Department says both eastbound lanes of I-565 are blocked due to an accident with injuries.

It’s near mile marker 11, close to the Wall Triana exit.

Avoid the area if possible and be careful if you cannot.

