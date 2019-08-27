Traffic alert: Accident shuts down part of Sullivan Street in Madison

The Madison Police Department is advising drivers to expect delays as northbound and southbound lanes of Sullivan Street are shut down due to an accident at Sullivan and Ivory Place.
Avoid the area if possible.
