Clear
BREAKING NEWS Traffic alert: Accident shuts down part of Sullivan Street in Madison Full Story

Traffic alert: Accident shuts down part of Sullivan Street in Madison

MGN Online MGN Online

Avoid the area if possible.

Posted: Aug 27, 2019 1:32 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The Madison Police Department is advising drivers to expect delays as northbound and southbound lanes of Sullivan Street are shut down due to an accident at Sullivan and Ivory Place.

Avoid the area if possible.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 91°
Florence
Overcast
82° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 91°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 91°
Decatur
Broken Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 96°
Scottsboro
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 94°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events