Madison County Fire is advising drivers to avoid the area of Hwy. 231-431 N and Steger Road due to an accident.
Both the northbound and southbound lanes of Hwy. 231-431 N are shut down.
Use caution if you cannot avoid the area.
Related Content
- Traffic alert: Accident shuts down lanes of Hwy. 231/431 near Steger Road
- Wreck shuts down lanes of Highway 231/431 in Hazel Green
- Traffic alert: Accident impacting Jordan Lane
- Traffic alert: Blake Bottom Road shut down for dump truck extraction
- Traffic Alert: Flooding impacts one lane of Wall Triana Highway
- Traffic Alert: Westbound I-565 lane blocked due to wreck
- Traffic alert: Huntsville Utilities closes Clinton Avenue lane
- Traffic Alert: I-565 eastbound lanes reopened after wreck
- Traffic alert: Bob Wade Lane reopened after wreck
- Grizzard Road at Jordan Lane reopens after shut down
Scroll for more content...