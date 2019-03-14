Clear
Traffic alert: Accident shuts down lanes of Hwy. 231/431 near Steger Road

Use caution if you cannot avoid the area.

Posted: Mar. 14, 2019 8:19 AM
Updated: Mar. 14, 2019 8:20 AM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

Madison County Fire is advising drivers to avoid the area of Hwy. 231-431 N and Steger Road due to an accident.

Both the northbound and southbound lanes of Hwy. 231-431 N are shut down.

