Traffic alert: Accident impacting eastbound I-565 near mile marker 4

Motorists should expect delays in this area.

Posted: Nov 8, 2019 4:41 PM
Updated: Nov 8, 2019 5:18 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The Huntsville Police Department says a traffic accident has occurred on eastbound Interstate 565 near mile marker 4

Avoid the area is possible.

Use caution if you cannot.

