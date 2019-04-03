Clear

Traffic alert: Accident impacting Wall Triana/Liza Lane

The Madison Police Department is advising motorists to avoid the area of Wall Triana and Liza Lane due to an accident.

Posted: Apr. 3, 2019 7:32 AM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The Madison Police Department is advising motorists to avoid the area of Wall Triana and Liza Lane due to an accident.

If you cannot avoid the area, use caution.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
45° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 45°
Florence
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 46°
Fayetteville
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 52°
Decatur
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 44°
Scottsboro
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 46°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events