Traffic alert: 2 hurt in 18-wheeler vs car wreck at Triana Boulevard, Chelsea Lane

The Huntsville Police Department reports the wreck involved an 18-wheeler and a car.
There were two adult females in the car. The driver is said to have life-threatening injuries. The passenger’s injuries are described as serious but not life-threatening.
The driver of the 18-wheeler was not injured.
Triana at Chelsea is expected to be closed until about 2 p.m.
The crash remains under investigation.
From earlier:
Huntsville police say Triana Boulevard at Chelsea Lane is completely blocked due to a traffic accident.
Avoid the area if possible.
Use caution if you cannot.
