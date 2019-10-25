Traffic alert: 2 hurt in 18-wheeler vs car wreck at Triana Boulevard, Chelsea Lane

The Huntsville Police Department reports the wreck involved an 18-wheeler and a car.

There were two adult females in the car. The driver is said to have life-threatening injuries. The passenger’s injuries are described as serious but not life-threatening.

The driver of the 18-wheeler was not injured.

Triana at Chelsea is expected to be closed until about 2 p.m.

The crash remains under investigation.

From earlier:

Huntsville police say Triana Boulevard at Chelsea Lane is completely blocked due to a traffic accident.

Avoid the area if possible.

Use caution if you cannot.