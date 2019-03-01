Traffic alert: Accident closes portion of Sparkman Drive

Clear
Posted: Mar. 1, 2019 10:36 AM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The Huntsville Police Department reports that both the eastbound and westbound lanes of Sparkman Drive west of Pulaski Pike will be closed for an extended time due to a traffic accident.

