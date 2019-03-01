Traffic alert: Accident closes portion of Sparkman Drive

The Huntsville Police Department reports that both the eastbound and westbound lanes of Sparkman Drive west of Pulaski Pike will be closed for an extended time due to a traffic accident.
Avoid the area if possible. Expect delays and use caution if you cannot.
