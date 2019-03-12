Clear
Traffic alert: Bob Wade Lane reopened after wreck

Bob Wade Lane is now open.

Posted: Mar. 12, 2019 3:41 PM
Updated: Mar. 12, 2019 4:50 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

------

The Huntsville Police Department reports the eastbound and westbound lanes in the area of 614 Bob Wade Lane are closed due to a traffic accident.

For live traffic alerts, click here. Avoid the area if possible.

