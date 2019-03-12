Traffic alert: Bob Wade Lane reopened after wreck

UPDATE: Bob Wade Lane is now open.
------
The Huntsville Police Department reports the eastbound and westbound lanes in the area of 614 Bob Wade Lane are closed due to a traffic accident.
For live traffic alerts, click here. Avoid the area if possible.
