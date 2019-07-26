Clear
Jordan Lane, Brandontown Road back open after accident

Northbound lanes are closed.

Posted: Jul 26, 2019 12:48 PM
Updated: Jul 26, 2019 2:15 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

UPDATE: The roadway is back open as of 2:15 p.m.

From earlier:

The Huntsville Police Department reports a traffic accident has occurred at Jordan Lane and Brandontown Road.

One person has been transported to Huntsville Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Use alternate routes

