Jordan Lane, Brandontown Road back open after accident

UPDATE: The roadway is back open as of 2:15 p.m.
From earlier:
The Huntsville Police Department reports a traffic accident has occurred at Jordan Lane and Brandontown Road.
One person has been transported to Huntsville Hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Northbound lanes are closed.
Use alternate routes
