Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Child hit by vehicle near Limestone County Sheriff's Office Full Story
SEVERE WX: Flood Warning View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Traffic alert: Accident closes eastbound lane of I-565 at Exit 19A

MGN Online MGN Online

Avoid the area

Posted: Mar. 12, 2019 3:52 PM
Updated: Mar. 12, 2019 4:16 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The Huntsville Police Department reports eastbound Interstate 565 at Exit 19A is down to one lane due to a traffic accident.

For live traffic alerts, click here.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
65° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 65°
Florence
Few Clouds
65° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 65°
Fayetteville
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 64°
Decatur
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 64°
Scottsboro
66° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 66°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

 

Community Events