The Huntsville Police Department reports eastbound Interstate 565 at Exit 19A is down to one lane due to a traffic accident.
For live traffic alerts, click here.
Related Content
- Traffic alert: Accident closes eastbound lane of I-565 at Exit 19A
- Traffic Alert: I-565 eastbound lanes reopened after wreck
- Traffic Alert: Westbound I-565 lane blocked due to wreck
- Traffic alert: Accident with injuries blocks part of I-565
- Traffic alert: Accident impacting Jordan Lane
- Two lanes back open after wreck on Interstate 565 near Exit 19A
- I-565 Lane Closures Start Wednesday
- Traffic Alert: Single-lane closures expected on I-565 westbound in Limestone Co.
- Traffic alert: Huntsville Utilities closes Clinton Avenue lane
- Traffic alert: Accident closes portion of Sparkman Drive
Scroll for more content...