Traffic alert: Accident closes Research Park at Old Madison Pike

Posted: Feb. 27, 2019 12:07 PM
Updated: Feb. 27, 2019 12:09 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

Huntsville Police Department reports that southbound Research Park at Old Madison Pike is closed due to a traffic accident.

Avoid the area if possible.

