Huntsville Police: Young boy hit by car, seriously injured on Pulaski Pike

A boy thought to be about 5 years old suffered serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle while crossing Pulaski Pike.

The boy is expected to survive and was taken to Huntsville Hospital by Huntsville Emergency Medical Services, according to Huntsville police.

Police said two boys, the one who was hurt and another boy thought to be about 10, were coming from the shopping center in front of Pulaski Pike at University Drive.

They crossed the first two lanes of Pulaski Pike and were in the middle lane when a driver going southbound in the left lane stopped to allow them to cross.

The older boy made it across.

The younger boy was hit by a car in the southbound right lane, police said.

Police are looking for the older boy.

The driver will not face charges, police said.