Traffic alert: Accident causing delays at Dupree Worthey Road, Winterberry Drive

12:39 p.m. update: The roadway is open again
Earlier:
The Huntsville Police Department reports a traffic accident has occurred at Dupree Worthey Road and Winterberry Drive.
A pole is down.
Motorists should expect delays in this area.
Avoid the area if possible.
Use caution if you cannot.
