Traffic alert: Accident causing delays at Dupree Worthey Road, Winterberry Drive

The Huntsville Police Department reports a traffic accident has occurred at Dupree Worthey Road and Winterberry Drive.

Posted: Apr. 4, 2019 11:13 AM
Updated: Apr. 4, 2019 12:40 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

12:39 p.m. update: The roadway is open again

Earlier:

A pole is down.

Motorists should expect delays in this area.

Avoid the area if possible.

Use caution if you cannot.

