Traffic alert: Accident causes delays at California, Whitesburg

Motorists should expect delays in this area.

Posted: Apr. 11, 2019 2:08 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The Huntsville Police Department says a traffic accident has occurred at California Street and Whitesburg Drive

