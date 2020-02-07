Westbound lane of I-565 at Hwy. 20 re-opens after wreck

UPDATE: Huntsville police reports the roadway is back to normal traffic.
From earlier:
The Huntsville Police Department reports westbound Interstate 565 at Highway 20 is down to one lane due to a traffic accident.
Avoid the area if possible.
Use caution if you cannot.
