Westbound lane of I-565 at Hwy. 20 re-opens after wreck

Avoid the area if possible.

Posted: Feb 7, 2020 5:18 PM
Updated: Feb 7, 2020 5:41 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

UPDATE: Huntsville police reports the roadway is back to normal traffic.

From earlier:

The Huntsville Police Department reports westbound Interstate 565 at Highway 20 is down to one lane due to a traffic accident.

Avoid the area if possible.

Use caution if you cannot.

