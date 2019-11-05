Traffic alert: Accident blocking lane of Hwy. 431 at Hampton Fall Blvd

The Huntsville Police Department says a traffic accident has occurred at Highway 431 South at Hampton Fall Boulevard.
Only one lane is open to southbound traffic at this intersection.
Motorists should expect delays in this area.
Avoid the area if possible.
