The Huntsville Police Department says a traffic accident has occurred at mile marker 18 on Interstate 565 between Triana Boulevard bridge and Memorial Parkway.
Three eastbound lanes are closed.
Motorists should expect delays in this area.
Avoid the area if possible. Use caution if you cannot.
Related Content
- Traffic alert: Accident blocking 3 lanes of I-565 between Triana Blvd., Memorial Parkway
- Traffic alert: Accident impacting Wall Triana/Liza Lane
- Traffic Alert: Westbound I-565 lane blocked due to wreck
- Traffic alert: Accident with injuries blocks part of I-565
- Traffic alert: All lanes of Memorial Parkway at I-565 back open after multiple wrecks
- Traffic Alert: Flooding impacts one lane of Wall Triana Highway
- Traffic Alert: I-565 at Wall Triana back open after several wrecks
- Traffic Alert: I-565 eastbound lanes reopened after wreck
- Lane closure at Triana Boulevard
- Traffic alert: Accident impacting Jordan Lane
Scroll for more content...