Traffic alert: Accident blocking 3 lanes of I-565 between Triana Blvd., Memorial Parkway

The Huntsville Police Department says a traffic accident has occurred at mile marker 18 on Interstate 565 between Triana Boulevard bridge and Memorial Parkway.

Posted: Apr. 16, 2019 4:05 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

Three eastbound lanes are closed.

Motorists should expect delays in this area.

Avoid the area if possible. Use caution if you cannot.

