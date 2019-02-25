Traffic alert: Accident impacting Jordan Lane

The Huntsville Police Department reports that Jordan Lane, between Sparkman and Grizzard, is down to one southbound lane and one northbound lane due to traffic accident.
Avoid the area if possible. Use caution if you cannot.
