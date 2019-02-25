Clear
SEVERE WX: Flood Warning View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Traffic alert: Accident impacting Jordan Lane

Avoid the area if possible. Use caution if you cannot.

Posted: Feb. 25, 2019 3:32 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The Huntsville Police Department reports that Jordan Lane, between Sparkman and Grizzard, is down to one southbound lane and one northbound lane due to traffic accident.

Avoid the area if possible. Use caution if you cannot.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
56° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 56°
Florence
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 56°
Fayetteville
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 55°
Decatur
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 56°
Scottsboro
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 57°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events