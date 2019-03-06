Traffic alert: 3-mile backup reported on Interstate 65 near Decatur

The left lane of northbound Interstate 65 is blocked at Exit 334 AL-67 near Decatur.
The backup stretches about three miles.
Avoid the area if possible. Be careful if you cannot.
