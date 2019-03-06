Clear
Traffic alert: 3-mile backup reported on Interstate 65 near Decatur

Posted: Mar. 6, 2019
Updated: Mar. 6, 2019 11:22 AM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The left lane of northbound Interstate 65 is blocked at Exit 334 AL-67 near Decatur.

The backup stretches about three miles.

Avoid the area if possible. Be careful if you cannot.

