Traffic alert: 18-wheelers wreck near Hudson Memorial Bridge in Decatur

The Decatur Police Department reports there has been a wreck between two 18-wheelers on Hwy. 31 North near Hudson Memorial Bridge.

Posted: Apr. 3, 2019 9:39 AM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

Traffic is backed up along 6th Avenue.

No major injuries have been reported.

Avoid the area if possible. Use caution if you cannot.

