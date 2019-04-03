The Decatur Police Department reports there has been a wreck between two 18-wheelers on Hwy. 31 North near Hudson Memorial Bridge.
Traffic is backed up along 6th Avenue.
No major injuries have been reported.
Avoid the area if possible. Use caution if you cannot.
Related Content
- Traffic alert: 18-wheelers wreck near Hudson Memorial Bridge in Decatur
- Traffic alert: Hudson Memorial Bridge lanes in Decatur closed for repairs
- Wrecked 18-wheeler blocks Florence traffic
- Traffic alert: University Drive at Memorial Parkway reopened after wreck
- Traffic alert: Wreck causing delays on Memorial Parkway
- 18-wheeler wreck blocks I-65 in Cullman County
- Traffic alert: All lanes of Memorial Parkway at I-565 back open after multiple wrecks
- Traffic Alert: Southbound access to Golf Road from Memorial PKWY shut down after wreck
- Wreck causes traffic problems on Highway 20 in Decatur
- Traffic alert: 3-mile backup reported on Interstate 65 near Decatur
Scroll for more content...