Traffic alert: 18-wheeler overturns in southern Morgan County

Posted: Apr. 12, 2019 8:16 AM
Updated: Apr. 12, 2019 8:22 AM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

An overturned 18-wheeler is causing traffic issues on Hwy. 31 near the Lacon Exit of I-65 in southern Morgan County, according to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies are at the scene.

Avoid the area if possible. Use caution if you cannot.

