Traffic alert: 18-wheeler overturns in southern Morgan County

An overturned 18-wheeler is causing traffic issues on Hwy. 31 near the Lacon Exit of I-65 in southern Morgan County, according to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies are at the scene.
Avoid the area if possible. Use caution if you cannot.
