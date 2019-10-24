2 people taken to hospital after 3-vehicle Florence wreck

Two cars sitting at a red light in westbound lane of Florence Boulevard at Indian Springs Drive when another car came up behind them and hit both cars, according to Florence police.

One car rolled over and a woman was taken by private vehicle to the hospital. A second person was transported via ambulance with minor injuries.

Police said the driver of the vehicle that caused the crash said he was looking at his GPS.

The air evacuation was cancelled.

The roadway is back open.

The crash is being investigated.

From earlier:

One person is trapped inside a vehicle and one is overturned in a three-vehicle wreck in Florence.

The wreck is near Florence Boulevard and Indian Springs.

Air evacuation is headed to Faith Church to transport one victim.

Avoid the area if possible.

Use caution if you cannot.

