One person is confirmed dead in a wreck on Winchester Road near Homer Nance Road in Huntsville.
Don Webster, Huntsville Emergency Medical Services spokesman, said the incident is in front of the Zaxby’s restaurant.
No other injuries have been reported.
Avoid the area if possible.
Use caution if you cannot.
Related Content
- Traffic alert: 1 person dead in Winchester Road, Homer Nance Road wreck
- Traffic Alert: Wreck closes Capshaw Road at Wall Triana, Nance
- Traffic alert: Wreck blocks part of Winchester Road
- Woman injured after her car flipped on Homer Nance Road
- Nance Road to be closed for maintenance
- UPDATE: Woman killed in Winchester Road wreck identified
- UPDATE: Two students hospitalized after wreck on Winchester Road
- Gas leak temporarily shuts down Winchester Road
- 1 hurt in 3-vehicle Winchester Road crash
- Traffic alert: Wreck closes portion of South Green Mountain Road
Scroll for more content...