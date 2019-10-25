Traffic alert: 1 person dead in Winchester Road, Homer Nance Road wreck

Clear
One person is confirmed dead in a wreck on Winchester Road near Homer Nance Road in Huntsville.

Posted: Oct 25, 2019 2:45 PM
Updated: Oct 25, 2019 2:57 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

Don Webster, Huntsville Emergency Medical Services spokesman, said the incident is in front of the Zaxby’s restaurant.

No other injuries have been reported.

Avoid the area if possible.

Use caution if you cannot.

