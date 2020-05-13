Traffic alert: 1 hurt in motorcycle/vehicle crash in Decatur

The Decatur Police Department says one person has been transported for medical treatment by Air Evac after a motorcycle and vehicle crashed in the area of Gordon Terry Parkway and Old Hwy. 24.
Westbound lanes are experiencing significant delays, police said.
Avoid the area if possible.
Use caution if you cannot.
