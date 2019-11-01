Traffic alert: 1 dead, road closed in Marshall County wreck

One person was killed in a wreck in Douglas on Friday morning.
Two vehicles were involved in the wreck in the 600 block of Simpson Point Road about 10 a.m., said Steve Guthrie, Marshall County Sheriff’s Office spokesman.
The roadway currently is closed.
The name of the victim has not been released pending notification of next of kin.
Alabama State Troopers will handle the investigation, Guthrie said.
