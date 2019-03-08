Clear
Grizzard Road at Jordan Lane reopens after shut down

Use alternate routes

Posted: Mar. 8, 2019 9:14 AM
Updated: Mar. 8, 2019 9:37 AM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

9"36 a.m. update: The road is back open

From earlier:

Huntsville Police Department reports Grizzard Road at Jordan Lane will be shut down for traffic light maintenance.

Use alternate routes.

