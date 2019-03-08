Grizzard Road at Jordan Lane reopens after shut down

9"36 a.m. update: The road is back open
From earlier:
Huntsville Police Department reports Grizzard Road at Jordan Lane will be shut down for traffic light maintenance.
Use alternate routes.
