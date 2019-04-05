Traffic Alert: Wrecks at Church St/Clinton Ave, Sparkman Dr/I-565 causing delays in Huntsville

Huntsville police say the Church Street/Clinton Avenue intersection is blocked after a wreck, and the southbound lanes are blocked on Sparkman Drive after a separate wreck near Interstate 565.
Drivers should expect delays. For live traffic alerts, click HERE.
