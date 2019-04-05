Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Suspect arrested in Louisiana, extradited to Madison County for murder after Feb. 5 shooting in Hazel Green Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Traffic Alert: Wrecks at Church St/Clinton Ave, Sparkman Dr/I-565 causing delays in Huntsville

Be advised.

Posted: Apr. 5, 2019 3:48 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Huntsville police say the Church Street/Clinton Avenue intersection is blocked after a wreck, and the southbound lanes are blocked on Sparkman Drive after a separate wreck near Interstate 565.

Drivers should expect delays. For live traffic alerts, click HERE.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 69°
Florence
Broken Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 68°
Fayetteville
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 68°
Decatur
Broken Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 69°
Scottsboro
Scattered Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 72°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events