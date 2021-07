Southbound Interstate 65 south of U.S. 72 is shut down while Alabama State Troopers respond to a wreck, according to the city of Athens.

The city said Athens Police Chief Floyd Johnson said he has been advised interstate traffic is backing up already.

He said motorists can detour onto U.S. 31.

He did not know how long the lanes may be shut down.

Avoid the area if possible.

Use caution if you cannot.